Dion Marsh, 27, is charged with four counts of violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of carjacking.

A man has been charged with federal hate crimes following a spree of violent assaults on members of the Orthodox Jewish community in and around the Lakewood, New Jersey area, officials announced Wednesday. Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester, New Jersey, is charged with four counts of violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of carjacking. According to official documents filed in the case and statements made in court, the string of attacks commenced at 1:18 p.m. on April 8, 2022, when Marsh reportedly forced a visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man out of his car in Lakewood, assaulting and injuring him in the process. Marsh took control of the man’s car and drove away. A surveillance video in the area shows Marsh arriving in the area prior to the carjacking and assault.

