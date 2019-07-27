Front Page Magazine:

“May Allah Continue to Shower You Love and Wisdom.”

Memorial High School in New Jersey has come under fire after it allowed two Muslim students to proselytize for their religion in multiple classrooms and allowed banners invoking the Muslim god Allah and urging students to celebrate Ramadan to be hung on school grounds.



According to the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund (FCDF), an organization that does pro-bono legal work to defend conscience rights and constitutional liberties, Memorial High hung “two district-sponsored Ramadan posters” on school grounds. One of these posters exhorted students to “Have a blessed Ramadan” and added “May Allah Continue to Shower [sic] You Love and Wisdom” A second banner urged students to “celebrate” in fancy silver lettering and wished them “Happy Ramadan!” and “May this month be filled with all that is good.”