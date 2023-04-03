An 11-year-old New Jersey girl died by suicide in her school bathroom days after her police detective dad’s death from cancer – and a week after she emailed school officials that she was being bullied, her mom said in a new interview.

The sixth-grade student, identified by her mom as Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez, was found unresponsive inside a bathroom stall by another student around 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at F.W. Holbein School in Mount Holly, the Daily Voice reported.

“Help was immediately sought from staff members, and lifesaving measures were taken by school officials, police and emergency medical technicians,” the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office told New Jersey 101.5.

