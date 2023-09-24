NJ drivers alarmed as scary signs pop up along highways across state without warning

Drivers in New Jersey have been greeted with roadway signs that read, “Suspect Terrorism? See Something, Say Something,” with a tip line number to report threats. New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness

Drivers in New Jersey have been greeted with roadway signs that read, “Suspect Terrorism? See Something, Say Something,” with a tip line number to report threats.

These signs are part of a public safety campaign launched last month by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) in partnership with the state Department of Transportation and New Jersey Turnpike Authority. But their sudden appearance on major highways, with little notice or fanfare, has alarmed state residents.

“This makes me think that there’s an underlying thing going on that’s not public yet,” said Nanalapan resident Laura Brunetti in an interview with local station News12.

Other residents thought the signs were related to the Sept. 11 terror attack anniversary, the outlet reported.

An August 30 news release announced the installation of Variable Message Signs around the state “to remind drivers along the state’s major interstates to remain vigilant and report potential threats and suspicious activity related to terrorism or other criminal activity.”

