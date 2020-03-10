NBCNEWYORK.COM

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the tri-state area nearly quadrupled between between late Friday and Tuesday, from 49 cases to 190; New Jersey has reported its first death

The state of New York has more than 170 cases and is the 2nd most impacted state in the U.S. next to Washington state; the lion’s share of those cases are in Westchester County

Governors in New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency; Connecticut has two presumptive positive cases

New Jersey has reported its first COVID-19-related death — a 69-year-old man from Bergen County — as New York unveils its most stringent measures yet to combat the surge in coronavirus cases in Westchester County. The Little Ferry man hasn’t been identified but health officials said he has underlying conditions including emphysema, hypertension and diabetes. He has no travel nexus to high-risk countries but did work in New York.

