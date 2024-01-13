Nine western states could BAN homeless from public areas as Supreme Court agrees to hear case with backed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California’s liberal governor Gavin Newsom has asked the Supreme Court to help him solve the state’s homeless crisis by allowing him to ban rough sleeping.

Justices agreed on Friday to consider whether a lower court was wrong to rule that a ban on homeless people in public places was unconstitutional.

It comes after the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals declared that anti-camping ordinances in San Francisco, violate the Eighth Amendment ban on ‘cruel and unusual punishment’.

Newsom has repeatedly promised to ‘own the issue’ as the city faces an exodus of businesses from a city blighted by drug use, and has urged the nation’s top court not to ‘tie his hands’.

‘California has invested billions to address homelessness, but rulings from the bench have tied the hands of state and local governments to address this issue,’ he said on Friday.

