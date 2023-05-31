Nine teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with the brutal on-camera beatdown of three Marines on a California beach over the weekend, authorities said.

Four males and one female were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and were admitted to the juvenile hall, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Another four minors were reportedly charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to CBS News.

The suspects’ identities have been withheld because they are minors, according to authorities.

