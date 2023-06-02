Officials say nine teenagers were arrested Tuesday following the beating of three Marines in San Clemente, California.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, four boys and one girl are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, the New York Post reported Wednesday, adding the group was currently in juvenile hall.

In addition, four other young people are facing charges of misdemeanor assault and battery, according to reports.

The case involved a group of approximately 40 people accused of attacking the three servicemembers at the Pier Bowl on May 26.

“Security cameras from Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar apparently captured the incident, and IT technicians are working to isolate images to identify suspects,” Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan said deputies believe they have caught the people involved, adding, “Not to say that there might not be a few others out there. They feel pretty confident that they have the main perpetrators.”

The KUSI News video footage shows the brawl, which took place at the pier.

Duncan said the incident was “disgusting and shocking, basically, to see this level of violence, especially attacking Marines.”

The mob allegedly targeted the Marines once they asked them to stop setting off fireworks in the area because debris reportedly hit one of them in the face.

READ MORE