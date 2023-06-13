Nine people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver last night after a suspect opened fire while basketball fans were celebrating the Nuggets’ NBA win.

The suspect, who has not been named, was among those injured and was taken into custody.

He opened fire at 12.30am, around three hours after the Nuggets defeated Miami Heat, and after thousands had packed out Market Street and the surrounding area.

Most of the revelers seen in chaotic videos hanging from street lights and sitting atop traffic lights had gone home, but a small crowd was still in the area.

