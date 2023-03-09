National Archives (NARA) retrieved nine boxes of documents on November 9 from the Boston office of President Joe Biden’s lawyer, Patrick Moore; the agency has allegedly not yet reviewed them to ascertain if they contain mishandled classified information, the Archives told Republican senators on Tuesday.

While it is unknown if any additional classified or top secret information is among the documents conveyed to the Archives, the additional trove of information retrieved from Boston — and flagged for the Justice Department — remained a secret until Wednesday, when Fox News reported a response from the Archives to Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) previous demand letter.

It is unclear why, when, or for what purpose Moore initially shipped the documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office.

According to the report, it had only “been reported that Moore had shipped boxes of documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office before discovering the initial trove of classified documents at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank.”

