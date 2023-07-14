A 9-month-old baby boy died last month after his 17-year-old mother was accused of putting enough fentanyl into his bottle to ‘kill approximately ten people’, police said.

The teen mother, from Florida, was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

The mother has confessed to investigators that she thought the fentanyl was cocaine, he said, and wanted to use it to help put her baby to sleep so she could take a nap as she was tired.

Officers were called to the mother’s home in Callahan last month on June 26 after police received a call that a 9-month-old baby was not breathing.

Police arrived to find the infant unconscious without a pulse on the living room floor. They tried CPR on the boy but he was later pronounced dead at Jacksonville hospital.

