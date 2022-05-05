Breitbart

Nina Jankowicz, the leader of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) new Disinformation Governance Board expressed fears of “free speech absolutists” like Elon Musk taking over social media platforms — after she was hired by the government. Jankowicz, who started work at the DHS on March 2 did a National Public Radio interview on April 16 reacting to the news of Elon Musk trying to take over Twitter. During the interview with host Michel Martin, Jankowicz was asked about “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk. “The platforms aren’t doing very much right now,” she said. “And I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities all around the world.” Jankowicz promoted her latest book in the interview, How To Be A Woman Online: Surviving Abuse And Harassment, And How To Fight Back, and complained about the criticism and mockery that she faced online.

Read more at Breitbart