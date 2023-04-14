IT consultant Nima Momeni fatally stabbed CashApp founder Bob Lee through the heart after the pair fought about the suspect’s sister — and whether they were doing “anything inappropriate,” new court documents released Friday allege.

Police claim that before Lee was murdered on the streets of San Francisco in the early hours of April 4, Momeni and the slain tech entrepreneur had talked on the phone about his sister, Khazar Momeni, who was married to someone else.

An unnamed witness told police that Nima grilled Lee about his sister, asking if Khazar, who is married to a prominent plastic surgeon, was “doing drugs or anything inappropriate.”

Lee, 43, assured his alleged murder that nothing out of bounds had happened.

Police didn’t elaborate on the relationship Lee had with Khazar, who was not named in the court documents. The witness told police it was unclear to them if Lee and Khazar had an “intimate relationship.” Lee had been estranged from his wife, with whom he shared two young girls, at the time of his murder and had moved from California to Florida with his dad.

That fateful night, Nima drove Lee to a “dark and secluded area” of San Francisco, the charging documents allege, where he stabbed him through the heart with a kitchen knife.

