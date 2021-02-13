Newsweek:

ikki Haley has turned on her former boss Donald Trump as he stands trial in the Senate, saying the ex-president “let us down” and arguing the Republican Party should never have “listened to him.”

The former ambassador to the U.N. told Politico: “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Speaking about the GOP and its relationship with Trump, she said: “I can tell you that the love they have for him is still very strong. That’s not going to just fall to the wayside.

“Nor do I think the Republican Party is going to go back to the way it was before Donald Trump. I don’t think it should. I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable effective party.”

Her comments came as Trump’s attorneys prepared to make their defense of the former president, who is accused of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Haley, 49, has been tipped as a future candidate for president and is second favorite to secure the GOP ticket in 2024, according to one bookmaker.

