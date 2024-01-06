Nikki Haley Revives George W. Bush’s ‘Any Willing Worker’ Policy to Import More Foreigners for American Jobs

Republican presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley is reviving former President George W. Bush’s so-called “Any Willing Worker” policy that sought to import foreign workers for American jobs at the direction of special interest groups.

During a CNN town hall in Iowa, Haley endorsed allowing special interest groups such as Big Agriculture, the tourism industry, and Big Tech to set legal immigration levels whenever they claim to have a labor shortage.

Already, the U.S. annually admits more than a million legal immigrants on green cards and another million on temporary work visas to take mostly blue-collar American jobs. This historically high level of legal immigration has driven the nation’s foreign-born population to a record 49.5 million.

In practice, Haley’s plans would mimic Bush’s “Any Willing Worker” policy — which vowed to import as many foreign workers as U.S. employers asked for — and massively increase foreign labor market competition against America’s working and middle class.

“Presidents in the past have always said, ‘Set quotas. I’ll take this many this year, I’ll take this many next year.’ Instead, look at what does our economy need,” Haley said.

