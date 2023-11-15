Nikki Haley is branded a ‘fascist’ for proposing ALL social media users be forced to verify their real identifies online because ‘anonymous’ posts are a ‘national security threat’

Nikki Haley sparked a firestorm on Tuesday by saying that the way to reduce antisemitism and misinformation online was to force social media users to reveal their true identity – a proposal some said was fascist.

Haley appeared on Fox News, and was asked what she would do to combat hate speech online.

She said the social media companies must do more to combat fake accounts, trolls and bots.

‘Anti-Semitism was always bubbling underneath the surface, but now we’re seeing this massive exaggeration of it, but no one is talking about why,’ she said.

‘The truth is, if you look at social media, the misinformation and the dramatic sides of social media are instigating this. Why? Because it’s being pushed by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.’

