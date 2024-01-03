Nikki Haley in 2015: Americans Should Not Call Illegal Aliens ‘Criminals’ Because ‘They’re Not’

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), now running in the Republican presidential primary, previously said Americans should not describe illegal aliens “as criminals,” suggesting that doing so is “disrespectful.”

In July 2015, a month after then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump announced his candidacy with a speech centered on stemming illegal immigration, Haley joined a panel with the Aspen Institute moderated by then-CEO Walter Isaacson.

Isaacson, in his final question, asked Haley “As a family of immigrants from India, how does that inform your thinking on the immigration debate and what do you feel about the tone of the immigration debate as it has recently turned?”

