Nikki Haley Celebrates Not Winning New Hampshire: ‘What a Great Night,’ Race ‘Far from Over’

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley delivered a positive speech following her loss to former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday, deeming it a “great night” overall and making it clear that she views the race as “far from over.”

While results were still coming in at the time of her speech, several outlets had already called the race for Trump. As Breitbart News noted in its election night livewire, “The fact that the AP called it right when the final polls closed is disastrous for Haley”:

Despite this stark reality, Haley celebrated her non-victory in the Granite State with her supporters.

“What a great night,” she told supporters. “God is so good.”

“Thank you, New Hampshire for the love, the kindness and support, and a great night here tonight. Thank you so much,” she continued, congratulating Trump for his victory.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He earned it and I want to acknowledge that,” she said before dismissing all of the “chatter among the political class” deeming the race over.

“They’re falling all over themselves, saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last,” Haley said, emphasizing that the race is “far from over.”

