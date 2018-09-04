ZERO HEDGE:

Since announcing their new advertising campaign will be led by Colin Kaepernick, the social media backlash has dominated the virtue-signaling efforts we presume they hoped for.

With images of Nike apparel and footwear being burned and real sacrifice being discussed, it appears investors are growing disillusioned as NFL fans as Nike shares are down over 3% in the pre-market.

Setting half their lawn on fire while burning Nike shoes pic.twitter.com/rDqGGARzj0 — Things White Folks Like (@Things4WhitePpl) September 4, 2018

On a side note, it appears Twitter has decided that snowflakes are just not prepared to see a pair of sneakers on fire and have attached a warning note to the previous tweet…