THE WRAP:

Nike has released its first commercial with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as its new “Just Do It” spokesman.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

The 2-minute spot, titled “Dream Crazy,” showcases an inspirational montage of athletes overcoming adversity to chase their dreams, with a voiceover by Kaepernick. He is also seen staring an image of the American flag in the ad. “Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they’re crazy enough,” Kaepernick says at the end.

To some, Nike could be the ones considered “crazy” for having Kaepernick as the face of the campaign. The former NFL quarterback has become persona non-grata among some fans, as well as the Trump administration, for his kneeling during the national anthem, which sparked a wave of player protests.

Nike lost about $3.75 billion in market cap after announcing Kaepernick as its new spokesperson. Market capitalization is the market value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares. Some online protesters even took to Twitter to shred their Air Jordans and other Nike gear to voice their opposition to the company’s decision.

But the ad that Nike put out on Wednesday, which was created by Nike’s longtime ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, is inspirational in nature.