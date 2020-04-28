NEWSMAX

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has alerted a company that received a $3.7 million U.S. tax-funded grant that it is under investigation for funding work at the lab in Wuhan, China, from which some experts suspect the lethal and widespread coronavirus emerged, according to Breitbart News. “EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. is the recipient, as grantee, of an NIH grant entitled ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergency,'” Dr. Michael Lauer, NIH deputy director for extramural research, wrote to Kevin Olival of EcoHealth Alliance and Naomi Schrag of Columbia University informing them of the investigation. The letter was obtained by Breitbart. “It is our understanding that one of the sub-recipients of the grant funds is the Wuhan Institute of Virology [‘WIV’]. It is our understanding that WIV studies the interaction between coronaviruses and bats. The scientific community believes that the coronavirus causing COVID-19 jumped from bats to humans likely in Wuhan where the COVID-19 pandemic began. There are now allegations that the current crisis was precipitated by the release from WIV of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. “Given these concerns, we are pursuing suspension of WIV from participation in Federal programs.”

