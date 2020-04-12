Daily Mail:

The US National Institutes of Health [NIH], a government agency, awarded a $3.7million research grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology

The lab is the center of several conspiracy theories that suggest it is the original source of the coronavirus outbreak

The institute experimented on bats from the source of the coronavirus

They were captured more than 1,000 miles away in YunnanSequencing of the Covid-19 genome has traced it to bats to Yunnan’s caves

The U.S. government funded research on coronavirus transmission in the lab over the past decade

The Chinese laboratory at the center of scrutiny over a potential coronavirus leak has been using U.S. government money to carry out research on bats from the caves which scientists believe are the original source of the deadly outbreak.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology undertook coronavirus experiments on mammals captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan which were funded by a $3.7 million grant from the US government.

Sequencing of the COVID-19 genome has traced it back to bats found in Yunnan caves but it was first thought to have transferred to humans at an animal market in Wuhan.

The revelation that the Wuhan Institute was experimenting on bats from the area already known to be the source of COVID-19 – and doing so with American money – has sparked further fears that the lab, and not the market, is the original outbreak source.

