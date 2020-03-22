New York Post:

Nigeria on Sunday warned about cases of chloroquine poisoning after the anti-Malaria drug was hailed as a possible cure for coronavirus, according to a report.

Health officials in the West Afrian nation confirmed on Sunday that two people were hospitalized in Lagos for overdoses of the anti-Malaria drug, which President Trump has touted as a potential treatment, Bloomberg reported.

Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control cautioned citizens from self-medicating with the drug, which is still undergoing testing for safety and effectiveness.

