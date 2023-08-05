Niger: ‘Hostage’ President Calls for American Intervention in Washington Post Op-Ed

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, deposed by a military coup d’etat last week and believed to be trapped in his presidential residence, declared himself a “hostage” and in a Washington Post column published on Thursday asked for American intervention on his behalf.

A group of soldiers identifying themselves as the “National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland” appeared on national television in the North African country on July 27 and announced that they had ousted Bazoum, condemning him for failing to address the threats the country faces as a result of multiple jihadist terrorist organizations attempting to establish themselves there. A day later, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the presidential guard, delivered a televised speech in which he declared himself president of Niger and condemned Bazoum for squandering the “appreciable and appreciated” resources provided by international allies and asserting that the coup d’etat was necessary to prevent Niger from spiraling into criminal chaos.

