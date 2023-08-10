Niger: Coup Leaders Reject U.N. Mission, Accuse France of Freeing Terrorists on Purpose

The leaders of the “National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland,” a group of soldiers who staged a coup in Niger on July 26, failed to allow diplomats representing the United Nations and African Union from entering the country on Tuesday, claiming public “anger” made it unsafe for them to land.

The Council — led by the former head of the presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani — seized power via a nationally televised address in late July, ousting democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The coup plotters are currently keeping Bazoum under house arrest at the presidential estate in Niamey, the national capital, and have allowed him to maintain communications with the outside world, including holding conversations with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and publishing an opinion article in the Washington Post demanding international intervention. The group has rejected restoring Bazoum to power, however, accusing him of squandering international aid, including from the United States, meant to fight radical jihadist terrorist groups.

READ MORE