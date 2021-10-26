Breitbart

‘It’s all part of this modern day Marxist agenda. Which isn’t to bring us together, it’s to divide us’



Nigel Farage responds to report saying terminology such as white privilege may have contributed towards ‘a systemic neglect of white working class pupils’. pic.twitter.com/5g49NwYH8u — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 24, 2021

Brexit champion Nigel Farage has declared that teaching Critical Race Theory-style concepts such as ‘white privilege’ in schools is part of a Marxist attempt to make white people hate their country, their history, and themselves. Responding to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi’s pronouncement that “contested” political beliefs such as white privilege should not be taught in school “as fact”, Nigel Farage said that he “one hundred per cent” supports the government in stamping out leftism from Britain’s education sector. “I think this is quite a big moment,” Mr Farage said on GB News, adding: “Now it needs to be taken through to delivery and not just be words, but absolutely 100 per cent support from me.” The Brexiteer turned prime-time television presenter said that far-left concepts which have been taught in America are increasingly being taught to British youngsters. “It’s all about making us hate ourselves, particularly white people, to hate themselves, hate their country, hate their history. “It’s all part of this modern-day Marxist agenda, which isn’t about bringing us together, it’s about dividing us.” Mr Farage joked that he is often criticised for being “too critical of the government” but he said on this occasion the government had made the right decision. Following the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement on both sides of the Atlantic, educational institutions in the United Kingdom seized upon the moment to usher in a radical curriculum, particularly surrounding issues of race and the colonial history of the country.

