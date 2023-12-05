Nicole Malliotakis: NYC Officials Are Trying to Register Migrants to Vote

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) accused New York City officials of attempting to register to vote newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens living in city-contracted shelters, during a press conference Sunday.Malliotakis said New York City officials required contractors, those tasked with running the city’s widespread migrant shelter system, to hand out voter registration pamphlets and help migrants register to vote.

“We believe this is the smoking gun that proves what we’ve been saying all along — that the city intends to register non-citizens to vote,” Malliotakis said.The accusation comes as Malliotakis received documents related to a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request that detailed a contract between New York City and Homes for the Homeless, just one of the many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) being paid to care for border crossers and illegal aliens.

