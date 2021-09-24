PageSix.com

Maybe he’s rehearsing for “Leaving Las Vegas” part two. Troubled Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has been filmed getting thrown out of an upscale Las Vegas bar — where he was “completely drunk and being rowdy” and mistaken for a “homeless man,” eyewitnesses said. The actor — who won an Oscar for his portrayal of an alcoholic in “Leaving Las Vegas” — was kicked out of Lawry’s Prime Rib on Monday last week after arguing with a staff member, according to footage shared with the Sun. “Nicolas Cage here is a little f–ked up,” one man could be heard on the video as the unshaven star sat on a coach wearing leopard-print pants, a black T-shirt and nothing on his bare feet. An eyewitness told the Sun that they first thought he was “a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy.” “To our shock, it turned [out] to be Nicolas Cage,” the onlooker said of the 57-year-old “Face/Off” star. “He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff.” “He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless. Staff told us he had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey. “He was shouting at people and trying to get into fights and then staff asked him to leave,” the witness said.

