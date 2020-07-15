I – Daily Mail –

Daily Mail: Nick Cannon claims people without melanin are animals, savages

Video: ViacomCBS is on ‘wrong side of history’ says Nick Cannon after it fired him for anti-white and anti-Semitic outburst on his YouTube podcast in which he called white people ‘evil, rapists and savages’

Nick Cannon claimed on his podcast Cannon’s Class that people without melanin are savages and animals. He was also accused of anti-Semitic remarks in the same podcast.

II – Breitbart –

Breitbart: ViacomCBS Severs Ties with Nick Cannon After Antisemitic Remark (includes VIDEO of Cannon’s podcast remarks)

ViacomCBS severed ties with rapper and TV personality Nick Cannonon Tuesday after he refused to apologize for antisemitic remarks the Masked Singer host made last month.

During a June episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast, Cannon told former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin that “the Semitic people are Black people.”