NEW YORK POST:

Nicholas Sandmann settled Friday with NBC-Universal, he said.

The media had lambasted the Covington Catholic High School student from Kentucky, now 19, over a confrontation at the 2019 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

“At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement,” wrote Sandmann on Twitter, adding that the terms were confidential.

Following the 2019 incident in Washington, D.C., many media outlets and Democratic politicians criticized Sandmann for a confrontation with a Native American elder at the Lincoln Memorial following the march.

Sandmann was recorded on video wearing one of former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign hats while smiling at the activist, Nathan Phillips, as Phillips beat a ceremonial drum and chanted at him in close proximity.

Several media reports at the time claimed the incident was racially charged on the part of the White teenager, which Sandmann and other witnesses disputed.

