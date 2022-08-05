Nicaraguan Catholics are reportedly increasingly upset at Pope Francis for remaining silent as the oppressive Communist regime of dictator Daniel Ortega shuts down Catholic radio stations and sends goon squads to harass protesters.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday denounced the Ortega regime for ordering six radio stations belonging to the Roman Catholic Church to shut down.

“Ortega-Murillo’s brutal assault on Catholic clergy, radio facilities and community members in Sebaco is another blow to religious freedom in Nicaragua as well as to the freedom of expression. How can men and women in uniform – many of them people of faith – carry out such orders?” said Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols, referring to Ortega and his vice president and wife, Rosario Murillo.

