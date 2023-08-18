Nicaraguan Jesuits Protest Dictator Ortega’s ‘Totalitarian’ Confiscation of University

The Central American province of the Jesuit order has issued a formal rebuke to the government of Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega following the confiscation this week of the Central American University (UCA) of Managua. In a public statement titled “In defense of truth, justice, liberty and the right to education and in support of the UCA of Nicaragua,” the Jesuits deny the charges that the UCA has become a “center of terrorism,” calling the accusation “totally false and unfounded.”

Accused by the government of having “betrayed the trust of the Nicaraguan people” and of having “transgressed the constitutional and legal order,” the Jesuits reply that such trumped up charges are a mere cover to justify a “drastic, unexpected, and unjust measure.” “This is a government policy that is systematically violating human rights and seems to be aimed at consolidating a totalitarian state,” they declare. “It is necessary and essential that our university be allowed to exercise its inalienable right to legitimate defense against said accusations,” they add.

