BREITBART:

Nicaraguan authorities confirmed the arrests of four, not three ISIS terror suspects who entered the country as part of a migrant group with Costa Rican travel documents. Three of those men are the individuals Breitbart News first reported on, regarding an international alert from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The Nicaraguan Army arrested the four men this week at an irregular crossing point known as Guacimada, Costa Rica’s Teletica reported. During questioning, the men presented migrant travel documents given to them by the Costa Rican government

As Breitbart News first reported, three of the four men were flagged by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as ISIS terror suspects. According to a memo first published by Breitbart News, the DHS asked Mexico for help in locating three men who they believe were en route to the U.S. border. Prior to publishing the leaked document, Breitbart News confirmed with multiple law enforcement sources in Mexico that they were on high alert.