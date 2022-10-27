In what may be a watershed moment in Western society’s approach to purportedly transgendered children, the UK’s National Health Service is now warning that such feelings “may be a transient phase, particularly for pre-pubertal children.”

The NHS points to “scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision making…and a lack of evidence to support families in making informed decisions about interventions that may have life-long consequences.”

The NHS says healthcare providers therefore shouldn’t hastily push children into changing their names, pronouns or bodies — and should consider mental health issues that are frequently present among this universe of children.

“Just consider all of the young children, all of the young people whose lives have been irreversibly ruined by the NHS, like other health authorities across the western world, not taking this simple, sensible, adult and pragmatic approach years ago,” Douglas Murray, author of The Madness of Crowds: Gender Race and Identity, told Sky News.

The NHS’s cautionary tone is struck in a pair of new documents by which the agency is proposing changes to its delivery of “specialist gender dysphoria services for children and young people.”

In a move seemingly intended to impose greater discipline, one such proposed change would require that the clinical lead for handling “gender incongruence” cases must be a medical doctor.

Currently, there’s no specification for which type of professional can take that role. “Oversight of the service by a medical doctor is appropriate given that the service may provide medical interventions to some children and young people,” says the NHS.

