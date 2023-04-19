Safeguard Defenders, the non-governmental organization that exposed over 100 illegal Chinese government police stations abroad last year, listed on Tuesday multiple American cities in addition to New York in which such stations are believed to still be operating.

New York prosecutors announced the arrests on Monday of two individuals, “Harry” Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, for allegedly establishing an illicit police station in Manhattan used to harass, persecute, and threaten into repatriation anti-communist dissidents in the United States. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace accused China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of “repeatedly and flagrantly violat[ing] our nation’s sovereignty by opening and operating a police station in the middle of New York City.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) also announced charges levied against about 40 individuals, most believed to be in China and Indonesia, for organizing “troll farms” online to spread Chinese propaganda and threaten anti-Chinese government dissidents. Some of those charged also stand accused of infiltrating an unnamed American telecommunications company to sabotage virtual events organized by dissidents, such as a memorial for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

READ MORE