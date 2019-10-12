BREITBART

Over 60,000 civilians in northern Syria have been displaced during the first 36 hours of Turkey’s invasion, the London-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Thursday.

Turkey began its offensive this week with the backing of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), launching airstrikes with the aim of wiping out the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG/YPJ) from the border areas. As noted by the SOHR: Displacement continues from different parts of the eastern Euphrates region due to the Turkish military operation in the area, where the Syrian Observatory monitored the rise of the number of displaced to more than 60 thousand civilians within less than 36 hours, for fear of the Turkish military operation, as Al-Darbasiyah city and Ras Al-Ain city are almost empty of its inhabitants.

