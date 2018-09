NEW YORK POST:

Jason Hairston, the former NFL linebacker and member of the Trump administration, committed suicide at 47, days after returning from a hunting trip with Donald Trump Jr.

Hairston played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, founded a hunting apparel company called Kuiu after he retired, now a $50 million company, and became good friends with Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. also got him a position with the federal government at the Department of the Interior, where he served as a liaison between the agency’s head, Ryan Zinke, and sportsmen’s groups on issues such as conservation and public lands.

Hairston, who is survived by his wife, Kirstyn, and their two young children, had been hunting sheep with Trump Jr. in Canada days before his death, which is believed to have been linked to CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), suffered during his football days.

While a person may suffer symptoms from CTE, the only way to diagnose it is in a post-mortem examination.

A post on the company’s website revealed that Hairston “took his own life” and that his family requested that “donations be made to support CTE-related research at Boston University Concussion Legacy Foundation in lieu of sending flowers.”

Hairston said in a 2016 interview that he believed he had CTE.

“I played linebacker, and the way I played the game, I led with my head. I played the way they tell us not to play now. I have all the symptoms of CTE,” he said.