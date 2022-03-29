MSN:

The NFL enacted diversity measures Monday, including a requirement that each team have a minority assistant coach in a significant role on its offensive staff.

The league also appointed a committee of outside advisers to assist its minority hiring efforts and approved a resolution endorsing diversity in franchise ownership.

“Obviously we’re still not seeing the kind of progress that we would like to see on the head coaching front,” said Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, the chairman of the NFL’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee. “And so we have been focusing on that effort and how we can improve our processes. … We have been listening to people inside and outside the football community in terms of how we can improve. … A lot of effort is being made, and, again, [there’s] a recognition that while we’ve seen progress in certain fronts, we still have a way to go on other fronts.”

The league’s latest efforts came as Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin, one of the NFL’s two Black head coaches, said earlier in the day that he was not confident the league’s next set of diversity measures necessarily would improve its minority hiring.

