NFL star pushes, kicks woman in brutal video

NEW YORK POST:


Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt is seen pushing and kicking a woman in an Ohio hotel in a video published Friday by TMZ.com.

In the February incident, Hunt pushes the woman, 19, then gets restrained before she slaps at him, sending him into a rage. Hunt then turns around the corner and storms into a man who collides with the woman, sending both to the floor.

The woman, Abigail Ottinger, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, told police that Hunt assaulted her at about 3:45 a.m. at Cleveland’s The Metropolitan hotel. Another woman who was with Hunt’s friend said that Ottinger had assaulted her, according to police reports obtained by Cleveland.com.

More at the NY Post

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements