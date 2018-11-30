NEW YORK POST:
Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt is seen pushing and kicking a woman in an Ohio hotel in a video published Friday by TMZ.com.
In the February incident, Hunt pushes the woman, 19, then gets restrained before she slaps at him, sending him into a rage. Hunt then turns around the corner and storms into a man who collides with the woman, sending both to the floor.
The woman, Abigail Ottinger, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, told police that Hunt assaulted her at about 3:45 a.m. at Cleveland’s The Metropolitan hotel. Another woman who was with Hunt’s friend said that Ottinger had assaulted her, according to police reports obtained by Cleveland.com.

