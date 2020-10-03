The Lafayette Daily Advertiser – Lafayette Louisiana:

Downtown Lafayette will host a demonstration Saturday by the “Not F—ing Around Coalition,” a Black militia group based in Atlanta, in response to threats made by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins on Facebook that the group’s leader says warrant a public apology.

The NFAC obtained a permit from Lafayette Consolidated Government to hold the demonstration downtown Saturday, and security measures will be in place throughout the event, according to local officials.

The demonstration comes in response to a threat made by Higgins regarding protests in Lafayette following the death of Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Lafayette police responding to a reported disturbance involving a man with a knife at a north Lafayette gas station on Aug. 21.

Louisiana’s U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins says he’d shoot armed protesters in Facebook post

State police are investigating the shooting, and no charges have been issued so far.

LIVE FEED FROM LAFAYETTE

Read more at The Lafayette Daily Advertiser