11-Alive / WXIA – Georgia:

A group of demonstrators … dressed in all-black clothing and carrying signficant weaponry … marched into Stone Mountain Park on Saturday afternoon, according to park authorities.

The group was comprised of about 75-to-100 persons, all dressed in black, according to John Bankhead with the Stone Mountain Park Police.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Bankhead said the group had entered the park at the West Gate and was headed toward the Lawn Area of the park, where the large Confederate carving of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson on the north face of the mountain can be viewed.

At about 2:15 p.m., Bankhead said that both the north and west entrances to the park were closed and no one else was being admitted.

He said that park police may be calling the Georgia State Patrol for assistance.

According to an update 8:10 pm, EDT, Park Police stated they have no problem with the demonstrators and their high powered weapons, “as long as they remain peaceful.”

Video courtesy of COROMAX channel

UPDATED REPORT 8:10 PM EDT, 11-Alive / WXIA Georgia