Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) resents former President Donald Trump for stealing her political inheritance of policy leader of the Republican Party, Johnathan Tobin penned in Newsweek on Tuesday.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has grown increasingly fixated on fighting Trump because the former president has reshaped the Republican Party toward American First principles and away from the uni-party establishment, Tobin asserted.

“[H]er animus toward Trump is rooted in resentment for stealing the GOP out from under her and other members of the old establishment,” Tobin wrote. “Already out of touch with the base because of her enthusiasm for disastrous wars and distinct lack of interest in the social and economic issues that grassroots Republicans care about, Cheney’s hopes to continue as a party leader were already finished.”

Tobin slammed Cheney for allying herself with the Democrats’ partisan January 6 Committee, which he said was a deliberate plan to “elevate herself” above what would have been impossible under the shadow of Trump.

