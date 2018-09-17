THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Mad Maxine Waters is a leader worthy of honor, according to the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

The group honored the California congresswoman with a “National Leadership Award” on Friday, according to Diversity Inc.

During her acceptance, Waters denounced President Trump, prompting applause from the audience of media leaders.

“I want you, in whatever way that you do, to please allocate all of the front pages to the get-out-the-vote operations in our communities,” she told the group of predominately black-owned paper publishers.

“It is no secret … that I don’t like” Trump, she said, drawing laughs and cheers.

“I knew that this president should not be in the White House when I saw the way that he conducted himself in the primary campaign,” Waters said.