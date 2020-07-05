Yahoo News:

In April, Plumas County barber Steve Betts became one of the first Californians to face a criminal penalty for violating coronavirus health orders when he refused to close his two shops.

After local sheriff’s deputies warned him twice, they cited him on their third visit. Now, due back in court in August, he faces six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for each day he refused to shut down, he said.

“It just sucks, but at the same time I’m not sorry I did it,” said Betts, whose businesses have since been legally allowed to open.

“For them to just shut us down for no good reason other than (Gov. Gavin) Newsom … it was more or less just games being played.”

……

“We have I think a responsibility … to go after people who are thumbing their noses, being aggressive, being reticent,” Newsom said.

Newsom will go after people who are being ‘reticent’ but not rioters.

