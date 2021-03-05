Having immediately decried the actions of Texas and Mississippi – in giving their citizens back some freedom and the ability to think for themselves – as “absolutely reckless,” California Governor Gavin Newsom has doubled-down (literally) on the virtue-signaling.

“We will be doubling down on mask wearing,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, “not arguing to follow the example of Texas and other states that I think are making a terrible mistake.”

The Sacramento Bee is reporting tonight that new state health guidelines announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday recommend that Californians wear two cloth masks or one filtered mask when going out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are encouraging people basically to double down on mask wearing, particularly in light of all what I would argue is bad information coming from at least four states in this country. We will not be walking down their path, we’re mindful of your health and our future,” Newsom said.

To Newsom’s point about doubling down, California updated its recommendations for mask wearing on Thursday with the following:

“‘Double masking’ is an effective way to improve fit and filtration. A close-fitting cloth mask can be worn on top of a surgical/disposable mask to improve the seal of the mask to the face.”

Interestingly, Newsom also announced Thursday that counties across the state could be cleared to open more businesses and lift other restrictions sooner than anticipated under an update that loosens some requirements in his Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

So he is easing restrictions (cough recall pandering cough), like Texas; and at the same time urging ‘double masking’?

