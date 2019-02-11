SACRAMENTO BEE:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is withdrawing hundreds of California National Guard troops from the border in a rebuke to President Donald Trump.

The Democratic governor plans to sign an executive order Monday ending a special border deployment that Trump requested and Newsom’s predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, approved in April.

Newsom’s office announced the plan to sign the order in advance of the new governor’s State of the State speech, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to excerpts from his prepared remarks, Newsom intends to criticize the president’s “fear mongering” about immigration despite border crossings being at their lowest point in decades.