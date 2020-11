The Hill:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a one-month curfew to combat the rising spread of COVID-19.

Newsom tweeted that the curfew would go into effect Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. and last for the next month. Gatherings and nonessential work will be prohibited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in purple-tier counties.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order.



Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier.



This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month.



Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

