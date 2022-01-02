Newsom signed a slew of police reform bills into law. One of the most noteworthy is a law that decertifies police officers found to have committed misconduct. Previously, problematic officers could sometimes find employment in other areas without repercussions. Now, they will have their license revoked so they cannot simply switch departments after being fired. Officers can also have their license pulled if they fail to intervene when they see another officer using excessive force. Another bill requires law enforcement to receive permission from their local government before purchasing surplus military equipment such as certain armored vehicles and flashbang grenades. In addition, peace officers can no longer use tear gas or rubber bullets on protesters unless all other crowd control methods have been exhausted and it is “objectively reasonable to defend against a threat to life or serious bodily injury.”

