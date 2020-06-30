CBS Local – San Francisco:

‘We Have To Enforce, And We Will’; Newsom To Enact Stricter COVID-19 Enforcement, Roll Back Reopenings

‘Not just bars. Not just being out in the streets where people are protesting and the like,’ said Newsom. ‘It’s specifically family gatherings.’

The continuing surge of coronavirus cases in California and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend will force a rollback in the state’s phased reopening plans and stricter enforcement of health orders such as wearing masks, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

Newsom previewed new measures as California once again shattered its record for new cases of COVID-19, with some 8,300 new infections from Sunday to Monday. Over the last 24 hours, Newsom said there were 6,376 new cases, with hospitalizations up 6.3 percent, ICU patients up 4.3 percent, and the 14-day testing positivity rate increasing to 5.6 percent.

Newsom spoke outside a motel in Pittsburg for his Tuesday briefing on the state’s coronavirus response, updating the state’s progress in housing homeless people in hotels and motels purchased by the state. Toward the end of the press conference, the governor said his Wednesday briefing would include announcements on changes in the state’s health order as well as the addition of four more counties to the state’s watch list of counties requiring additional resources to manage its pandemic response.

“Tomorrow we’ll be making some additional announcements on efforts to use that ‘dimmer switch’ that we’ve referred to, and begin to toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up,” said Newsom. “The framework for us is this: if you’re not going to stay home and you’re not going to wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will, and we’ll be making announcements on enforcement tomorrow.”

Read more at CBS Local – San Francisco: