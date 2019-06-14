SAN FRANCISCO GATE:

The budget proposal that Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced in January gave California’s new leader his first major opportunity to stake out how he would accomplish the ambitious agenda he touted on the campaign trail.

Many of those plans overlapped with the priorities of the Legislature, and they are reflected in the final $215 billion budget deal reached over the weekend. Lawmakers passed the budget Thursday, sending it to Newsom for his signature. The Senate vote was 29-11, and the Assembly approved it 60-15.

But several key Newsom initiatives were rejected or still await action in budget follow-up bills that the Legislature will consider in coming weeks. Those differences underline challenges the governor will face to achieve signature campaign promises such as creating a universal health care system and building 3.5 million homes by 2025.

Health care: On his first day in office, Newsom announced a sweeping plan to reduce the cost of health care in California and increase access. Two significant proposals that he included made it into the budget:

• California will become the first state to expand eligibility for its health program for the poor to undocumented young adults ages 19 to 25. Those 18 and younger were already eligible for the program, Medi-Cal. The expansion will cost $98 million next year. Newsom rejected calls from Senate Democrats to open the program to undocumented seniors as well, which would have cost another $63 million.